Nurses Thrash Two Men For Filming Poor Management in Bihar Hospital

A viral video of two nurses beating up two youngsters after keeping them hostage in a Bihar hospital has left netizens enraged. According to Zee News, the boys were reportedly caught filming the poor condition of the Sardar Hospital located in Chhapra, Bihar. The two men in question visited the hospital to collect the medical certificates when they noticed the poor condition of the medical centre and began recording on their mobile devices. When the duo was caught by the hospital staff, they were brought to two nurses who kept them hostage for a span of approximately four hours.

The Twitter page of NCM India Council for Men Affairs shared the video of the youngsters getting beaten up mercilessly by the two nurses. The video that’s going viral on social media shows the women holding sticks in their hands as they threaten the boys to delete the recording from their mobile devices. One of the angry nurses can be seen landing violent blows on the two boys as they try to talk their way out of the situation. The shocking video has left Twitter users utterly concerned about the safety of the men.

While sharing the clip, NCM India Council for Men Affairs stated, “Two nurses of Sadar Hospital, Chapra, Bihar made two youth hostage for 4 hours and assaulted them with Lathis for capturing the hospital’s improper facilities on video. No FIR gt lodged against these Nurses. The Civil Surgeon of the district denied that any such incident happened there."

With over 7,000 views, the video has left internet users pleading for a proper investigation into the matter. A user who thinks that there’s a possibility that the poor guys could be framed in the wrong case wrote, “I am worried about the patients getting admitted here. Poor guys, they could also be framed in some wrong case too. May the law do a free and fair investigation."

Another added, “Shudder to think how they would treat their patients in a govt hospital."

One more commented, “It’s not enough to dismiss these nurses. I appeal to the university to withdraw their qualifications, so they will realize what it means to be poor and helpless. They should never be able to find another job."

The details of any action taken against the nurses or an investigation launched on the matter remain unknown as of yet.

