NYPD Cops Push Man Outside Subway Station for Asking Them to Mask Up, Video Causes Uproar

A viral video of two New York Police Department (NYPD) cops pushing a man out of a subway station in the Manhattan borough of New York city has caused indignation among netizens. The video shows a man being pushed out by two cops after he reportedly asked them why they weren’t masked up. The video was recorded by an eyewitness Victoria Hall and it showed a male cop with the NYPD pushing one Andy Gilbert away from a platform and out of the Eighth Street station with the help of his female police partner. The woman helps to push the gate open and Andy is pushed out of the subway station, according to a report by New York Post.

“I kept asking why aren’t you wearing a mask. Eventually, he said I was being disruptive. He said, f you’re not going to ride the train, you can get out," Gilbert, 27 was quoted as saying.

Check out the viral video:

Gilbert said that he was reportedly talking to the cops for about a couple minutes before they pushed him out. The male officer who initially acted like he could not hear what Gilbert was saying reportedly told him, “Sorry I can’t hear through your mask."

According to the law, face masks are mandatory on all public transportation.

and violators can be penalised with a $50 fine. The woman who filmed the commotion said she saw the cops refusing to listen to Gilbert and then she started capturing the incident on her mobile after the officer grabbed Gilbert to push him out.

Netizens reacted strongly to the video as many complained how those who have taken the vow to serve and protect, are now endangering the public.

According to data available, the NYPD’s vaccination rate is 69 percent which is lower than the US city’s average of vaccinated individuals. An NYPD spokesperson has said the incident will be internally reviewed and appropriate action taken.

