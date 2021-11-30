Microscopic Planktons May Have Helped in Forming Mighty Himalayas 2 Billion Years Ago

A team of researchers from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, has revealed that life in the ocean was responsible for the formation of gigantic mountains, including the Himalayas, we see today. While the collision of tectonic plates does play a pivotal role, the stage for the collision itself was laid by the abundance of planktons found in oceans almost 2 billion years ago. Mountains are some of the best marvels of nature, the history of which goes back millions of years. These sky-high landscapes are crucial for the proper functioning of the ecosystem and affect some very important factors, including weather. Mountain ranges are the result of tectonic plates in motion, which after the collision, stacked upon one another. The new study suggests that an explosion in planktonic life due to a rise in oxygen levels on the planet acted as a lubricant for these tectonic plates to stack up. When plankton died, they fell on the ocean floor, and eventually decayed. Over the course of many years, they formed a layer of graphite and made them stackable.

“The geological record of the period around 2 billion years ago shows signs of an increased amount of organic matter in oceans, which when died, used to get collected on the ocean floors as graphite shales. The sedimentation of carbon over the ocean floor triggered the formation of mountain ranges over the next million years," said Prof John Parnell, lead researcher, School of Geosciences, University of Aberdeen, in a press release.

Prof Parnell said that the evidence can still be found in the ancient mountains in Scotland. “The slippery graphite that helped build them can still be found in places like Harris, Tiree, and Gairloch," he said. Researchers believe that the graphite buried in the Earth’s crust will be very useful for future green technologies such as fuel cells and lithium-ion batteries.

Co-author of the study, Dr Connor Brolly, said, “It is interesting to note that this two-billion-year-old event which was responsible for shaping our natural world now has the potential to play a key role in the prevention of future generations."

