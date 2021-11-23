Odisha Bride Stages Dharna Outside Groom's House After He Fails to Show up on Wedding Day

A groom in Odisha’s Berhampur ditched his bride at the mandap on their wedding day. The bride was heartbroken and anguished, hence dressed in her bridal attire, she staged a dharna outside his house. It has been reported that the bride, Dimple Dash, and groom, Sumeet Sahu, are legally married. Last year, against the will of their families, the duo got married at a registrar’s office. Later, the groom’s family decided to solemnize the marriage through customary Hindu rituals in the presence of limited guests on November 22, Monday. Dimple and her family reached the wedding venue in time but there was no sign of the groom and his family. As per the bride’s account, the groom did not turn up for hours and failed to respond to calls and messages either. Instead of waiting for the family at the mandap, Dimple and her mother decided to visit his home and stage a dharna.

Sharing her side of the story with India Today, Dimple informed that their marriage was registered on September 7 in 2020. Ever since her in-laws have been torturing her and even locked her in a room upstairs. Dimple said that earlier the husband used to support her but eventually he also sided with his family. Following the harassment, Dimple lodged a complaint at the Mahila police station. Later, the father-in-law visited and urged her to leave all the bitterness behind. Dimple said that he was the one who proposed the idea to conduct a wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals.

Dimple’s mother also levied some serious allegations on the groom, Sumeet. She said that Sumeet had sexually exploited her daughter for several days and did not show up for the wedding. “Is my daughter a product to be used and thrown for this family or what?" she said.

Dimple and her mother also accused the police of taking bribe from the Sumeet’s family to shush the issue. Berhampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Pinak Mishra stated that as the matter is sub-judice, the role of the police is restricted, and they have to act as per the court’s direction.

