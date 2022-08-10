Odisha Family Takes Out Funeral Procession of Pet Dog in Gajapati District

The relationship between human and animals, especially dogs, is very affectionate and often resemble parent-infant attachment bonds. Something similar was witnessed in Paralakhemundi town of Odisha’s Gajapati district when a grand funeral procession was carried out for a pet dog that died after being with the family for around 16 years.

The funeral procession was taken out by Tunu Gouda, the owner of the pet dog Anjali.

Gouda said he met the dog 16 years back. Though he adopted many dogs in course of time, he believes Anjali brought good fortune to him.

However, Anjali died on Monday morning and this devastated the family which has great affection for the dog. All the family members were seen crying inconsolably after the pet’s death.

The bereaved family bathed the dog with turmeric water and garlanded it before the pet was taken out of the house.

The pet dog was then taken to a well-decorated vehicle with the beating of drums and DJ music. Later, a funeral procession with the sounds of traditional musical instruments, DJs, and fireworks was taken out in the city. Many people from the locality also joined the procession.

Later, Gouda performed the last rites of the pet dog as per the traditional rituals and said other post-death rituals will also be performed as per the tradition.

“Earlier, I used to work in different shops to eke out a living which was quite difficult. But my financial hardship came to an end only after Anjali came into our life. I never faced any problem thereafter. We, however, could not save her life despite treatment," said Gouda while bidding a tearful adieu to the dog.

“I will organise a community feast for Anjali just like it is done after the death of a human being," Gouda said .

