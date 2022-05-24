Odisha Farmer Grows World's Costliest Miyazaki Mango Costing Rs 3 Lakh Per Kilo

Chandru Satya Narayan, a farmer from Nilathar village of Bargarh district in Odisha, has grown the world’s costliest Miyazaki mango organically. Miyazaki, an exclusive variety, is known as the world’s most expensive mango, costing up to Rs 2.5 to 3 lakh/kg. 50-year-old Chandru, who did not finish formal education, has been awarded for this feat. He said: “I brought it from Bangladesh. I am very happy that I was able to grow the tree. I appeal to the state government to market the mangoes."

“This is drought-affected area, but Chandru could still harvest the fruit. It is a matter of pride that we can get the world’s costliest mango in our state," said Basudeb Pradhan, Assistant Agriculture Director.

Chandru lives at Nilathar village, which is 130 km away from Bargarh district headquarter. He brought the seed of Miyazaki mango from Bangladesh three years ago. Govind Pradhan added: “We are taking all the necessary steps for marketing the mango."

Indians love their mangoes and the fruit sees great demand in their season. The Karnataka government has opened a mango portal in order to sell different varieties of fruit to its customers. “Dear customers, We are pleased to announce the opening of Mango Portal from 16th May 2022. This year the mango season is delayed by a month but will continue till early Aug 2022," read a note on the portal. The portal has started taking in orders for different varieties of the fruit. The website has been launched in collaboration with India Post, which will deliver the fruits to customers’ doorsteps.

The different variety of mangoes on the portal includes - Alphonso, Badami, Apoos, Raspuri, Mallika, Himam Pasand and Kesar. KSMDMCL’s managing director CG Nagaraju, while speaking to The Indian Express said, “From the last two years both farmers and customers have benefited from this initiative." This is not the first time that such an initiative has been taken. It also happened in 2020, amid the Covid-19 when fruitsvwere sourced from farmers in the Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur, and Kolar districts. KSMDMCL continued delivering mangoes through India Post in 2021 as well.

