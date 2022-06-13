Office Rule Asking Staff to Overcompensate for Being Unpunctual Sparks Debate

There are many ways to boost employee productivity but asking them to compensate with more work time is perhaps not the most popular one. When the Internet came across a company’s “new office rule" that mandated its employees to compensate for every minute of late log-in by working 10 minutes extra after office, they just couldn’t keep calm.

Social media users were convinced that it was time for the employees of this company to call it quits. “For every minute you are late for work, you will be required to work for 10 minutes after 6 PM. For example, if you arrive at 10.02, you will have to stay an extra 20 minutes till 6:20 pm. Thanks," read the anonymous office notice.

The tweet went viral garnering over 4.5 lakh likes and a flood of reactions. Users wondered if the rule was also applicable in reverse and if early birds could be allowed to leave before the shift ends. “Just show up 6 minutes before you start and leave an hour early? Eye for an eye and that," wrote a user.

“Time to quit? It’s time to burn the place down, " read a second reply while another user called the mandate “detention" at work.

However, some users came in support of the rule and said that employers were completely right in expecting employees to show up on time.

Some others argued while it was fine to enforce discipline, coming a minute or two late should not have such harsh consequences as sometimes things aren’t in one’s control.

“Why not give a bonus to people who arrive on time! positive framing makes a big difference in this smacks of mismanagement. A good boss keeps the team onside, and doesn’t need to make threats like this, they deal with issues, and problem solve. This power move is not going to solve things," wrote a user suggesting an alternative way to inspire employees to turn up on time.

What’s your take on the rule?

