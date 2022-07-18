Oh, Snap: Power Goes Out on Live TV as Meteorologist Warns of Black Outs in Texas

Several parts of Texas, United States, witnessed acute waves of heat over the past week and the mercury does not seem to reduce anytime sooner in the southern state. A weather newscaster was delivering heat advisories and warnings about possible power outages on live television when the power in the news studio went out.Travis Herzog, a meteorologist at ABC’s KTRK-TV in Houston, was live when the power went out and the telecast continued with the help of a generator. Herzog was showing the extremely high temperatures in various parts of Texas. “We have this kind of heat over major populations. You get a big draw on that electric demand," Herzog said and right at this moment, the studio blacked out.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Herzog, in the caption, wrote, “That moment you are live on TV talking about the hot weather in Texas that could lead to rolling blackouts…and then the power goes out." Take a look:

Advertisement

As the studio went dark, Herzog said, “It looks like we may have switched over to generator power. Our lights just went out." Moments later, the lights are turned back on. The weather news was being broadcast sometime around 3 in the afternoon.

Turns out, it happened again during the evening broadcast as well. Sharing another clip, Herzog wrote, “I kid you not…it just happened AGAIN during my 5 PM broadcast." He added, “Maybe it is just my electrifying personality, maybe not. But this time I was fully expecting Ashton Kutcher to come around the corner and say, ‘You have been PUNKED!’" referring to the actor’s hidden camera -practical joke reality show.

Watch the clip here:

Advertisement

The excess heat in Texas is pushing the power grids beyond their limits. In Houston, as reported by The Washington Post, the temperatures reached 105 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the “hottest July day in the city’s history."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.