Oklahoma Woman Kicked Out of Church as Members Mistake Cilantro for Marijuana

The members of a famous church in the US kicked out a woman after they mistook cilantro (Coriander ) for marijuana. They confronted the woman for allegedly bringing drugs to the congregation. However, the woman repeatedly told them that it was cilantro for her Mexican soup (Menudo).

The video of the incident that occurred on November 14 in Oklahoma City is viral on TikTok. The woman, who went to the church on Sunday, kept crying outside the church. Due to misunderstanding, nobody allowed her to enter the church.

A woman named Ashley Antiverso was kicked out by the church members from Redemption United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City. In the viral Tiktok video, the members can be seen confronting Ashley for bringing weed to the congregation even though she repeatedly said it was cilantro for her Menudo.

A report in Newsweek said that the video of the incident was posted by Ashley on her Tiktok handle. The 2-minute video has gone viral on the platform with over 3 million views.

Ashley captioned the video, “They didn’t even let me explain! They automatically just accused me!!" In the video, Ashley was seen explaining to the church members that it was cilantro for soup not weed. “Smell it, I promise you. I’m not like that, that’s why I’m so mad," she told them.

Ashley told them that she was a regular attendee of the church. She tried her best to convince the church members that she brought cilantro as she wanted to top her Menudo.

Ashley repeatedly said that she had brought coriander, not drugs. Later, police reached there and investigated the whole matter.

In this investigation, it turned out the woman was innocent. Later, the church authorities issued a statement and allowed Ashley to attend prayers from next week.

