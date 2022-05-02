Ola CEO Shares Photo of Electric Scooters in Snowy Spot, Sets Comments Section on 'Fire'

Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal inadvertently started a trolling trend after he shared a photo of Ola electric scooters. In the photo, the scooters are parked at a place covered with snow. With widespread incidents of the vehicles catching fire in various parts of the country, netizens compared the scooters to fire parked against a snowy backdrop.

“Incredible India!"

“It will keep you warm there, when it catches fire."

Advertisement

“China is not ready for these weapons of mass destruction."

“heat wave in himalaya."

“A song of fire & ice."

“Ha, all set for a nice campfire!."

“I think you have selected this spot to avoid catching fire."

Advertisement

“Now soldiers at siachin won’t get cold just because of these self immolating devices."

“One of the solution to heating problems of Ola scooters is operate them in cooler environment."

Ola Electric is recalling 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers in the wake of incidents of vehicles catching fire, according to a company statement. The company said its investigation into the fire incident on March 26, in Pune, is ongoing and a preliminary assessment found that it was an isolated one.

However, it said, “As a pre-emptive measure we will be conducting a detailed diagnostic and health check of the scooters in that specific batch and therefore are issuing a voluntary recall of 1,441 vehicles." Ola Electric further said, “These scooters will be inspected by our service engineers and will go through a thorough diagnostics across all battery systems, thermal systems as well as safety systems."

Ola Electric said its battery systems already comply with and is tested for AIS 156, the latest proposed standard for India, in addition to being compliant with the European standard ECE 136. Recently, there have been widespread incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire in various parts of the country forcing manufacturers to recall their vehicles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.