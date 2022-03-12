Ola's '8 Missed Calls from Mom' Marketing Stunt Criticised as 'Insensitive Clickbait'

Ola was criticised on social media after its marketing strategy backfired. The cab aggregator company sent out a notification to its customers’ phones, reading “8 missed calls from mom". The notification was followed by “she wanted to tell you that there’s 40 per cent off on fruits and veggies at Ola Dash. She also wants you to stop eating bahar ka khana (outside food) so much." The strategy did not sit well with customers who slammed the company on social media and called it a “terrible clickbait". They took exception to various aspects of the promo: panic-mongering, as well as insensitive to those who may have lost their mothers or happen to live away from home. The incident comes close in the heels of another marketing misfire by e-commerce brand Flipkart on International Women’s Day.

In a similar incident, Flipkart has apologised for its message on International Women’s Day which was called out for being sexist. On Women’s Day, consumers received an SMS from the e-commerce company which asked to celebrate the day with a discount on kitchen appliances. This drew flak on social media as Flipkart’s method of wooing women customers by reducing price of kitchen appliances was considered regressive. After many pointed it out, the e-commerce site issued an apology on Twitter.

