Old House With No Bedrooms Sold for Rs 14 Crore in San Francisco

The cost of a house is usually decided by its locality, how well maintained the house is, and moreover how it looks. Reportedly, a dilapidated house in the US’ San Francisco was sold for $1.97 million (Rs. 14,64,64,090.38 crore) earlier this week. Located in the posh neighbourhood of Noe Valley, the single-family house is in a poor condition, has mismatched flooring, and on the real estate listing on Compass, a website for buying, renting, and selling property.It was titled as “the worst house on the best block."

The Business Insider reported that one of the reasons attributed to the high price of the house, which was built in 1900, is its location. The Compass advertisement for the property reads, “Surrounded by many multimillion-dollar homes; this is the best opportunity on the block and your chance to make it shine as bright as the neighbours."

Advertisement

https://www.businessinsider.in/thelife/news/a-zero-bedroom-house-marketed-as-the-worst-house-on-the-best-block-sold-for-nearly-2-million-in-san-francisco/articleshow/88981945.cms

Real estate agent Todd Wiley, while speaking to the news portal, expressed his surprise at the high selling price of the property. Wiley said that his team had thought, according to the data, the property would sell at $1.6 million (Rs.11,91,07,502.40), but the human spirit of competition took over, hence, the worst house got sold for $1.97 million (Rs. 14,64,64,090.38 crore).

Take a look at the house:

You will be surprised to know that the house in discussion has no bedroom, it has a steep corridor, one bathroom, and a kitchen. Notably, its floor area is still 2,848 square feet which is relatively much large as compared to other single-family units present in the locality.

Renovated single-family homes, which have similar space, often sell for around $4 million (Rs. 29,77,68,756.00) and can fetch over $6 million (Rs. 44,66,53,134.00). But Wiley opined that more appropriate comparisons were the updated homes which get sold out for $2.8 million (Rs. 20,81,72,311.20).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.