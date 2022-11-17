'Old is Gold': Internet Sensation Kili Paul Sings Raj Kapoor’s Iconic Song 'Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe'

Kili Paul, a content creator from Tanzania, is well known for his love for Bollywood songs and his dance and lip-sync videos to some viral songs on TikTok and Instagram. With a new delightful and nostalgic video, the internet sensation has returned to show off his love for old Bollywood music. The video, which features Kili Paul singing Raj Kapoor’s iconic song Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe from the 1959 film Anari, is sure to bring a smile to your face and make you want to sway to the song.

The video was accompanied by a caption that read, “Back to the old time, when life had a meaning. Enjoy," Additionally, he added a heart and a smiling emoji to the caption.

Kili Paul, who is dressed in traditional Tanzanian garb, can be seen singing the iconic Bollywood song. Surprisingly, both his pronunciation and rhythm were spot on.

The video was shared online and received over 1.1 million views and over 1.4 lakh likes since it was uploaded 5 days ago. After seeing the clip, internet users were all praise for him, and the comments section was loaded with lovely compliments.

One user wrote, “Wah… Perfect." “Kili, you killed it," wrote a second user. Another user commented, “Old is gold." “Very nice bro, keep going, " commented another fan.

In August of this year, Kili Paul and his sister also performed Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe while lip-syncing and grooving and they published a video of it on Instagram. Shailendra wrote the lyrics, Shankar Jaikishan composed the music, and one of the most well-known singers of the time, Mukesh, provided the vocals for the song Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe.

Kili Paul has uploaded a cover of a Bollywood song before, so, this is not the first time he is acing a Bollywood song. He has also sung the song Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai from the movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

