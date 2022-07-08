Old Man Sprinkles Water From Mouth While Ironing Clothes; Netizens Disgusted

Cotton clothes need to be sprinkled with water before we iron them. There is also a proper way to sprinkle water on garments. An Instagram reel recently went viral after a person was seen spitting water on garments while ironing them. Users were left disgusted as they criticised this person for his action.

In this Instagram reel, this elderly person is seen ironing garments. While ironing, he is seen drinking water simultaneously. He then spits water on garments. In this reel, he repeats this action many times.

One user pointed out that there was no need to take offence over this video. According to the user, this clip is from Pakistan. Another user tagged one of his friends and asked him to be cautious while giving clothes for ironing.

Many users were shocked over the fact that a sprayer is placed right there. Despite that, what was the reason for spitting water from the mouth? A user expressed anger over the fact that people are not respecting their work and cheating consumers.

Some demanded that the reel be taken down and the concerned individual is immediately arrested. One user humorously compared this person to Triple H. This comparison was done with the former wrestler because he used to spit water into the air at his entrance.

Others were also disgusted at this act and lambasted this person.

The reel was shared with the caption Natural Water Sprayer.

People requested the admin of the Instagram account on which this reel was shared to not circulate such content. According to users, the purpose of social media is to promote educational or entertaining content. This Instagram account is extremely active, sharing a lot of interesting posts. This was the reason users expressed their angst over such filthy reels.

