Old Video Of A Journalist Falling In Water In The Middle Of Interview Is Fake

The life of a journalist is unpredictable and surrounded by all kinds of life-threatening situations. A video of a news anchor falling in water while interviewing someone is testimony to this statement. This video was shared by the Twitter account @ChickThang.

Anchor Martje Oesterholt was so engrossed in taking the interview of Kampen Mayor Bort Koelewijn that she unwittingly caught a rope and lost her balance. Eventually, she fell into the water. This news had earlier gone viral in 2014 as well. It later emerged that Martje was not a journalist.

The person, who was being interviewed and the sound recorded were at their wits end after this incident. The sound recorder tried to rescue her with the help of a shotgun microphone. Mayor tried to save Martje with the help of his neckpiece.

Advertisement

This video has amassed more than 70,000 views. It is retweeted more than 250 times.

In 2014, many viewers raised questions about the authenticity of this video. It was disclosed further that Martje was a marketing consultant working for a local sailing company Sail Kampden group. Some said that the video was deliberately made up by the Sail Kampden group and the purpose was to raise awareness for the upcoming Easter music festival organised in the Dutch city.

Similar news went viral in 2018 as well. BBC presenter Mike Bushell fell in the pool while chatting with commonwealth game swimmers. Still, Mike was not hassled a bit after this act. He continued talking with the swimmers without any hesitation. Viewers applauded this act and the courage shown by Mike.

The video received more than 5 lakh views.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here