Old Video of Prince Charles Talking About Marriage Has Internet Cringing Hard

The internet, ever since its inception, has posed, on multiple occasions, as a time machine. This characteristic of the web is why the phrase ‘Internet never forgets,’ was born. From the old and dusty collection of history has surfaced an old video that features Prince Charles, who at the time the video was shot, is believed to be in his 20s.

In the video, Charles, Prince of Wales, is giving an interview, during which, a question about marriage pops up. Since the video is being estimated to be shot in the 70s, Prince Charles was a royal bachelor. The interviewer asks, “Do you have any thoughts about the lady that a Prince of Wales should marry?"

Prince Charles chuckled at first but then churned out an answer. He started by accepting the fact that the question about his future wife was rather “sort of difficult." He said, “You have got to remember that when you marry in my position, you are going to marry somebody who perhaps one day is going to become a queen, and you have got to choose somebody very carefully." Charles, through his answers, suggested that he would have to choose a partner who would be “used to" the royal lifestyle and its intricacies. Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 8 lakh views and accumulated roughly 22,000 likes. Netizens threw a mixed bag of reactions at the video. While some started discussing the dynamic of Prince Charles’s marriage with his first wife Princess Diana, some cringed hard at the video.

One user wrote, “The tongue at the beginning." Another said, “I cannot express how this bothers me in so many different ways." Many admitted how they will never be able to unsee that.

Well, factoring in the eerie tune played in the beginning, coupled with the tongue, of course, the video does pass as cringe content. What do you think

