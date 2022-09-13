Old Video of Prince Harry Speaking Up on Meghan Markle and a Racist Media Circus Goes Viral

An old video of Prince Harry talking about “feeling trapped" in the British royal family and the racist and misogynistic attacks that Meghan Markle suffered at the hands of the media is going viral on Twitter. The fraught legacy of the British empire has been in the limelight on social media since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, something that has stoked debates on whether it’s moral or immoral to mourn her. In this circumstance, the video of a visibly emotional Prince Harry speaking about Meghan’s mental health and what they went through at the hands of the media and the general public has found renewed relevance.

In a heartbreaking segment, Harry also spoke about Meghan struggling with suicidal thoughts. He spoke about family traumas and how they are passed on from one generation to the other, about how he could not turn to his family for support and how he wished he had taken more of a stance earlier in calling out the racism against Meghan. He also spoke about his fears of losing her just as he had lost his mother, Princess Diana. The clip is from Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s The Me You Can’t See, a documentary where they hosted celebrities and others to talk about their mental health journeys.

After much media highlight in the last two years over the spat between the ‘royal’ couples of the British monarchy - Prince William and Kate, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - the Queen’s death finally brought them together. Now, it is being speculated whether Queen Elizabeth II’s death could help start a reconciliation between Prince Harry and wife Meghan and the rest of the royal family, after a reported rift and their relocation to the United States.

