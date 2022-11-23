Old Video of Stunning Cloudburst Over a Lake in Austria Mesmerises the Internet

Nature is filled with unexpected scenarios. These scenarios allow us to witness the enthralling beauty that often goes unnoticed. An old video of a cloudburst is going viral on the internet and has left social media users both stunned and terrified. The video was shared by a page named Wonders Of Science on Tuesday evening via Twitter.

This 12-second video shows gigantic clouds travelling forward while erupting with significant amounts of water. The amount of water keeps growing as the clouds advance. The rain from the clouds falls directly into the river here. But consider what would happen if this water fell in a plain or among people. The entrancing beauty of the surrounding hills, clouds, and greenery is the best aspect of the video. Along with the video, the caption also read, “A stunning cloudburst over Lake Millstatt, Austria captured by photographer Peter Maier".

The video amassed over 13 million views as of now. Social media users had a mixed reaction to seeing the video and penned messages about it. One of the users wrote, “How the hell is that even possible? Never seen anything like this! It’s terrifying actually!"

Another user wrote, “This fabulous to be at the right place in the right time, to catch this wild weather action amazing, Wow".

A third user added, “Dramatic example of how much, and how powerful water from clouds can be".

This isn’t the first time a video depicting the beauty of nature was shared by Wonders of Science. Earlier, a video of a reverse waterfall in Maharashtra was making rounds on the internet. It shows water flowing upwards rather than downwards from a fall between two mountains. The beautiful scene in Naneghat was made possible by the wind accompanying the rain. Along with the video, the caption read, “Strong winds create a reverse waterfall in Maharashtra, India". Watch the video below.

The video garnered over 8 million views ever since its release.

