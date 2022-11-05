Home » News » Buzz » Old Video Shows Teen Virat Kohli Acing Crucial Match Hours After Losing Father

Old Video Shows Teen Virat Kohli Acing Crucial Match Hours After Losing Father

Virat Kohli went on to become the Man of the Match in a Ranji Trophy match hours after his father's death.

November 05, 2022

Virat Kohli's father supported his cricket training during his childhood. (Image: Instagram)
As Virat Kohli turns 34 today, the Internet is rife with fans commending all the times the star cricketer proved the grit and gumption of his character. A piece of old footage from NDTV has been going viral, leaving fans in awe of ‘King Kohli’ all over again. In 2006, Kohli lost his father Prem Kohli who succumbed to a heart attack. Later on the same day, Kohli was playing a Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka, one where he scored 90 and went on to be honoured as the ‘Man of the Match’, reported NDTV.

The match was being played at the then-Firoz Shah Kotla stadium. As per the report, Kohli had arrived home just in time for his father’s cremation. His teammates mentioned that Kohli did not talk much during the match, that he was very close to his father and was deeply hurt by his death.

Vikas Kohli, the cricketer’s brother, also spoke about how the latter was advised against going for the match by the elders in the family. Later, however, the family supported Kohli’s decision to play. “He took the decision and we told him if you are required to go, you should go," his brother said.

It is said that kings’ crowns are often forged in thorns. It would seem ‘King Kohli’s’ is no different.

