Video of Linkin Park Halting Show For Fan's Safety Resurfaces after Astroworld Tragedy

Even as US is coming to terms with Astroworld festival in Houston that saw a massive crowd surge as Travis Scott’s performance ending in the death of 8 people and hundreds injured. More than 50,000 fans had gathered during Scott’s performance at the festival outside NRG Parkand as many as 23 people were hospitalised and more than 300 treated for the day. However, witness accounts on social media has been abuzz with how the security placed at the festival had ignored pleas from the distressed people who had complained of the stampede like situation. According to a report by the AFP, a lawsuit has also been filed in Houston’s Harris County court, which said Scott “had incited mayhem and chaos at prior events" and that “defendants knew or should have known of (Scott’s) prior conduct."

Amid all this, social media users have been sharing old videos of other music festivals where performers have handled the crowd much better. A particular video that went viral has been that of Chester Bennington, the late lead vocalist of rock band Linkin Park. A video shared by many users has now gone viral which shows Bennington and his Linkin Park members at a concert stopping mid-way to draw everyone’s attention towards a man who fell into the mosh pit.

The clip starts off with Mike Shinoda telling the band to “hold up. “Yo! We got a little problem up here."

Chester is seen shouting out to the crowd to help the man. “Pick him up! Pick him up right now!"

Mike then says," Everybody up… sorry you guys, we gotta look out for safety first, for real. Nobody gets hurt - that’s number one. We’ll play this s**t again. The whole s**t again, if you guys get up and you guys are alright. OK? Watch yourself."

Chester then says into the crowd: “Hey, yo, man. We know we’ve been stressing all night about being cool - and this is the reason why. Let’s go over it one more time - when someone falls, what do you do?" and the crowd shouts back, “Pick him up!"

Chester asks again, “If someone falls what do you do?" and the crowd shouts back the same, ‘pick him up’ response.

Along with Scott, rapper Drake has also been named in the lawsuit for “contributing to causing the surge toward the stage" at the Astroworld festival. Kylie Jenner has also been slammed for posting an Instagram story of an ambulance attempting to make its way through the massive crowd.

