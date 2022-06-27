Olivia Rodrigo Tells US Supreme Court Justices 'We Hate You' at Glasto over Roe v Wade

Olivia Rodrigo slammed the US Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe vs Wade during her performance at Glastonbury 2022. Olivia minced no words when she took the Other stage at the music festival, telling a crowd of thousands, “I’m devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a sh*t about freedom. The song is for the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you! We hate you." She and guest star Lily Allen proceeded to sing the “F**k You" song.

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to join the chorus of voices who praised Olivia’s move: “THANK YOU @oliviarodrigo and every artist, athlete, and entertainer who uses their platform to speak out in industries where there is immense pressure to say & do little bc many believe silence is more profitable. Culture matters. Moments like these make a huge, huge difference," she wrote.

Apart from Olivia, a slew of other artists at Glasto also slammed the ruling, including Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, Idles frontman Joe Talbot and Skunk Anansie frontwoman Skin, as per The Guardian. Harry Styles carried a fan-made “My body my choice" sign during his Hamburg performance and placed it on stage.

