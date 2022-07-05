Olivia Rodrigo's 'Random' Performance at a Manchester Bar Leaves Fans Stunned

Singing sensation Olivia Rodrigo surprised her fans in Manchester after jumping on the stage of a local dive bar to deliver an amazing performance. The Drivers License hit-maker who is on the last leg of her UK and Ireland Sour Tour gave the impromptu performance on the stage of Bunny Jackson’s on the nearby Jack Rosenthal Street, reported LADBible. This is said to have come just hours after Rodrigo entertained a sold-out audience at the O2 Apollo.

The Grammy-winner asked the owner of the intimate bar if she could sing along with their house band. Upon receiving permission, she sang a stunning rendition of Natalie Imbruglia’s Torn.

Advertisement

After the impromptu performance, the local dive bar shared a video of Olivia Rodrigo setting up a mood for the evening. While sharing a video on Twitter, drummer Oliver James stated, “Why yes Olivia Rodrigo, of course, you can turn up at Bunny Jacksons on a bloody Sunday evening and play a song for a laugh before our 3rd set.”

In another tweet, the drummer explained how the singer showed up at the bar after performing at the arena adding that it was a lovely experience altogether. “They just showed up after playing the arena and her TM [tour manager] asked to jump on between our sets! They were all very lovely,” he tweeted.

In addition to this, he also shared that Rodrigo made a few requests of her own for the impromptu gig and the house band, of course, obliged her. He continued that she “requested My Own Worst Enemy. Of course we obliged. Absolutely bloody mental.”

Advertisement

Olivia Rodrigo has been sharing special updates of her Sour Tour on her social media. Just a couple of days ago, she informed fans how her musical tour is reaching closer to its end alongside a series of candid photos. “It’s the last week of SOUR TOUR,” wrote Rodrigo as the caption of her post.

Speaking of her tour, Rodrigo is gearing up to perform in Birmingham on the evening of July 4. She will then be seen enticing the audience at London’s Eventim Apollo for a two-night billing on July 6 and July 7.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.