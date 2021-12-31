Omicron May Have Ruined Our New Year Plans But Memes Are Here to Cheer You Up

Just when we thought the pandemic’s end was near as 2021 was drawing to a close, it reared its ugly head again with the latest Covid variant of Omicron. Experts have termed it to have a high transmissibility rate, with nations around the world going back to stricter restrictions. India, too, has been facing a surge in coronavirus cases leading to night curfews and social restrictions. Which only means one thing around the festive season - new year’s plans spoiled, yet again. States like Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala, which have seen the most number of cases currently, have clamped down on all new year celebrations. The virus seems to be having a gala time raining on our parade, but at least the internet didn’t disappoint in the (now annual) ritual of new year plans vs coronavirus memes

Take a look:

.

Well, unlike Elena of Vampire Diaries, not sure how many of us even have a ‘pla’ this new year’s.

After months of witnessing a downward trend in caseload, India’s Covid tally has recently seen an uptick. The national capital region of Gurugram in Haryana has seen a sudden surge. Considering the situation, the health department has directed all city hospitals to reserve 25% of their beds for Covid patients and create a separate unit for Omicron patients.Mumbai and Tamil Nadu administration banned all celebrations in beaches and private places while Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made Covid-19 negative report mandatory to attend parties or enter restaurants.

