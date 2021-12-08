Omicron to Dalgona: All the Words You May Have Mispronounced in 2021

As 2021 is coming to a close, we look back at what all unfolded this year. From social media trends to craze around Netflix web shows, 2021 has given us some memorable events. But we really struggled in pronouncing a couple of trending words. A research by the British Institute of Verbatim Reporters (BIVR) https://bivr.org.uk/ has identified a list of words whose pronunciation troubled us in 2021. The list is basically a compilation of words that newsreaders and people on social media have most struggled to pronounce correctly.

>Here is the list of the most mispronounced words of 2021:

>Dalgona (Tal-goh-NAH)

Dalgona, which is a Korean treat made with melted sugar and baking soda, has been in the trending list in both 2020 and 2021. Last year the Dalgona coffee was being loved by netizens, but this year it was popularised by the Korean drama series Squid Game. In pronunciation, some people seem to produce a ‘K’ instead of the ‘G’ in the middle.

>Dogecoin (DOHJ-coin)

A cryptocurrency, which started as a joke, was popularised by Elon Musk and it led to dramatically increase in its value.

>Cheugy (CHOO-gee)

Usually, Gen Z uses this popular term to mock outdated and unfashionable trends associated with millennials. It was pronounced as ‘choo’ instead of the ‘chew’ sound.

>Shein (Shee-in)

The name of this Chinese fast-fashion company is pronounced as ‘Shee-in’.

>Keirin (Kay-rin/Kay-reen)

Keirin is a motor-paced cycle racing sport, which was played at the Tokyo Olympics this year, and is quite popular in Japan.

>Ever Given (EV-er GIV-en)

Remember the ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March, this year. Many newscasters mistook the name of the ship as “Evergreen", which is the company’s name who owns the vessel. The ship had “Evergreen" printed on its hull.

>Glasgow (GLAHZ-go)

Glasgow hosted November’s United Nations Climate Conference. The city was mispronounced by both President Joe Biden and former president Barack Obama.

>Omicron (AH-muh-kraan/OH-mee-kraan)

The new variant of COVID-19 was named by the World Health Organisation (WHO) after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. The variant is pronounced differently in both US and the UK.

Have you been pronouncing them correctly?

