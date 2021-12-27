Videogamers 'Discover' 1999 Game That Has a Spooky 'Connection' With Omicron

Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19 is causing a surge in cases across the world. In India, experts are saying while a third wave fuelled by Omicron is inevitable in India, it may be less severe than the previous wave that wreaked havoc in the country. Experts have said the third wave of Covid-19 will likely hit India early in the new year. A World Health Organization panel named the variant “omicron" and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, the same category that includes the predominant delta variant. Omicron’s actual risks are not yet understood. But early evidence suggests it carries an increased risk of reinfection compared with other highly transmissible variants, the WHO said. That means people who contracted Covid-19 and recovered could be subject to catching it again. It could take weeks to know if current vaccines are less effective against it.

As the virus rages worldwide, a 1999 video-game having the same name, different spelling has resurfaced. Omikron: The Nomad Soul is a 1999 Video Game, is an adventure reality game. On Steam, the game’s description reads, “"I have many things to tell you and very little time… I come from a universe parallel to yours. My world is desperately in need of your help. Only YOU can save us."

Responding to the desperate pleas of a mysterious character from another dimension, your soul must enter the dark and futuristic city of Omikron. This heralds the beginning of an epic adventure through an increasingly strange and dazzling parallel world, trying to solve the many puzzles that prevent you escaping alive. Think, fight and interact with the immense gaming environment to defeat the menacing demons that have tried to trap you."

The key features of the game include, “An epic adventure storyline with unprecedented depth and realism, shooting and combat included in a real adventure game – featuring motion capture by several martial arts and world champions, unique Virtual Reincarnation concept, huge living environment in real time 3D with hundreds of passers-by and vehicles to interact with. Original soundtrack by David Bowie and Reeves Gabrels, including 8 songs also featuring on the David Bowie album “hours" and 220 minutes of dialogue with real time facial Motion Capture."

The game, sharing the eerie connection in name with the latest variant, has seen close to 300 reviews on steam from December 1 to present, showing how the popularity of the game has shot up owing to its name. On Google trends too, the videogame finds a surge in searches for it.

“The Control scheme is very janky the game crashed if you alt tab but despite the age. The music, acting and story kept me enthralled. It is an imperfect masterpiece in dire need of remake stat. Especially since its become more talked about due to the new Variant of Covid," reads one review.

A negative one, however, reads, “So bad they named a strain of COVID-19 after it."

“You possess people and when they die you switch to others. Just like COVID!" explained a reviewer who had spent the upwards of 180+ hours on the game.

The Omicron Covid variant, which is initiating lockdowns and travel bans across the globe, may not actually be all bad news. The mutation, first reported to the World Health Organisation from South Africa, is apparently registering “very mild" cases, reports say. If this is true, taking in mind its increased transmissibility flagged by the world health body, then the variant may take over the lethal Delta mutation, thus causing a decreased fatality risk across the globe, according to some experts.

The Centre has alerted states and UTs that the new variant was three times more transmissible than the highly infectious Delta variant. In a letter, union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan advised states to activate war rooms, keep analysing all trends and surges, no matter how small and keep taking proactive action at district or local levels.

