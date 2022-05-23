On Average, Person Speaks 860.3 Million Words in His Entire Life: Writer Gyles Brandreth

If we observe, we are surrounded by different types of people. Each person in our life has a distinct personality and character. Some people talk less, while others like to talk and express themselves frequently. Extroverts are a lot louder and chattier than introverts. Extroverts’ language tends to be more abstract and they speak quickly.

However, introverts speak in more concrete terms and tend to be a lot more specific. All these factors affect how much an average person speaks in their entire life.

British writer, actor and broadcaster, Gyles Brandreth, has analysed these factors. He has stated many interesting facts regarding this in his book, The Joy of Lex: How to Have Fun with 860,341,500 Words.

How much do we talk?

Gyles Brandreth has authored a book called The Joy of Lex: How to Have Fun with 860,341,500 Words. In this book, Gales has written that on average a person speaks 860,341,500 words in his entire life. For some perspective, 860.3 million words are equivalent to 14 times the entire text of the complete 20-volume Oxford English Dictionary.

Additionally, 860.3 million words are equivalent to 19.5 times the entire 32-volume Encyclopedia Britannica.

We speak 7000 words a day:

According to LinkedIn Learning Instructor Jeff Ansel, a person can speak at least 7000 words a day. The world’s fastest speaker was John Moschitta Jr, who could speak 583 words in a minute. According to British psychologist Dr Nicholas Elmer, gossip constitutes 80 percent of people’s talk, while only 20 percent of it is useful. Research also says that 60 percent of the time, we mostly talk about ourselves.

