Onam 2022: British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis Enjoys Sadhya at Kerala House

The British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, took part in the Onam celebration at Kerala House in Delhi on Thursday. The British envoy has shared his experience on Twitter and wished people on the occasion. The video begins with folk music and his welcome. After a few frames, Alex Ellis can be seen relishing Onam sadhya. The British envoy along with officials can be heard wishing people in Malayalam. “Onam Ashamsakal (Onam wishes)," the message. The video concluded with a small tour of the Kerala house.

“I had a wonderful Onam Sadhya at the Kerala House. Happy Onam to all those who are celebrating," he captioned it.

People have also wished the British envoy in the comments section. “Hope you enjoyed it. Thank you for sharing the wonderful experience," wrote a person.

“Happy Onam Alex," said another.

Earlier, the British envoy shared a video of him having Adipoli pazhampori in Kochi, Kerala. For people who are unaware, Adipoli pazhampori are the banana fritters which is one of the staple street food in Kerala. Coming back to the tweet, Alex wrote, “Adipoli pazhampori is just a starter, looking forward to an Onam Sadya next week."

Onam is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in Kerala. The 10-day long festival marks the beginning of the harvest season. It observes the homecoming of the mythological King Mahabali along with Lord Vishnu.

According to the Malayalam calendar, this year the festivities began on August 30 and will conclude today i.e September 8. It begins from Atham (Hasta) nakshatram and ends on Thiruvonam (Shravana) nakshatram. Each day of the festival is named after the astrological stars and has its own designated name, significance and festivities.

