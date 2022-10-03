Once Bitten By Shark, Chantelle Doyle Now Wants to Save Them, Their Habitat

Thirty-seven-year-old Chantelle Doyle is practising hard to take on another ferocious opponent in the boxing ring. Before boxing, she had to fight for life with the most dreaded opponent possible — a shark. Yes, you read that right. In August 2020 at the Port Macquarie beach, she was knocked off her seaboard when the 2.5-metre great white shark bit into her left leg. She wouldn’t be alive today if her partner Mark Rapley was not there. Mark fought the shark and punched it repeatedly until she left Chantelle.

Mark was helped by other swimmers as well in rescuing Chantelle. She was then taken to a nearby hospital in New South Wales. Following this attack, Chantelle suffered severe nerve damage to her left leg and could feel no movement.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Chantelle could regain her lost strength only after two years of surgery and rehabilitation. Despite this, she doesn’t feel satisfied with the speed of her recovery. In an interview with ABC news, Chantelle said that her leg is still partially paralysed.

As stated in an interview, Chantelle said that she expected a lot more, adding that she was now suffering from chronic pain. Regardless of the pain, she is now undergoing a gruelling 12-week training schedule to get ready for a charity boxing fight. The funds from this charity match will be donated to the Australian Marine Conservation Society.

Despite the horrifying experience with sharks, Chantelle is determined to protect them and their habitat. She expressed her wish in the interview. Chantelle said that this dreadful experience with Sharks has provided her with a motive to work for the ocean and Great White Shark Conservation.

Advertisement

Great white sharks are on the verge of extinction in Australia. Not only Great Whites, but 37% of sharks are also threatened across the world. Excessive fishing is primarily one of the major reasons for its extinction. According to Chantelle, Australia can be a global role model for biodiversity.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here