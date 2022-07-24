One Direction's First Member Revealed in Unseen X Factor Video on 12th Anniversary

One Direction fans were already emotional over 12 years of the boyband that has gone on hiatus and not come back together, and to top it off, The X Factor released some never-before-seen footage showing how the band was first put together. Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan had entered the show as solo contestants but failed to go through to the bootcamp stage, after which they were put together into a band. Recently, Liam invited controversy after claiming that the band was formed around him.

The video shared on 1D’s 12-year anniversary revealed who the first members to be put into the band were. It showed Niall and Harry being the first two members to be put together because they would make the “cutest boyband" and looked good together. Next in line was Louis, followed by Liam and Zayn.

Recently, on Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive, Liam talked about the “many reasons" as to why he disliked Zayn, but added that he would “always" be on his side. He also spoke about Louis being “wild" and them “hating" each other at some point. It led to him getting trolled brutally on social media after he claimed that the band was basically formed around him.

