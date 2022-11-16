'One Doesn't See Age in Love': 70-year-old 'Baba' Marries 19-year-old Woman in Pakistan

Love surely knows no limits and this viral love story of a Pakistani couple who braved the backlash for overlooking the age barrier is a testimony to it. The couple identified to be Liaquat Ali, 70, and Shumaila Ali, 19, have garnered massive attention on social media after their love story was shared by Pakistani YouTuber Syed Basit Ali. Shumaila who tied the knot with a man who is almost 50 years older, met her husband during casual morning walks.

The couple who hails from Lahore, claims that they were doing their daily morning walk routine when fate brought them together. Liaquat who liked Shumaila, in a bid to impress the youngster, decided to sing a song as she jogged behind the man. It was the mellow humming of songs that kick-started their love story and now they are married. The 19-year-old girl, while sharing views on love claimed that it definitely knows no boundaries and certainly age is not one for them. She said, “One doesn’t see age in love. It just happens."

When asked if she found it difficult to convince her parents about marrying Liaquat, the youngster admitted that they did raise an objection toward their relationship but the family soon overcame their reservations and the rest is history. “My parents objected for a while but we were able to convince them," she continued.

Liaquat, the 70-year-old man who shares the same opinion about love as her wife stated that he is “young at heart." According to him, what matters is that individuals who are legally allowed to marry should be able to get hitched to people they desire. “Age is not a factor when it comes to romance. There is no question about someone being old or young. Anyone who is legally allowed to marry can marry," he said.

The couple is very much in love and happy together. Liaquat also claims that he adores his wife’s cooking so much that he has stopped eating at restaurants ever since his marriage.

