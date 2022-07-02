One Plate Poha For 1kg Plastic: Cafe Where You Can Pay With Waste Opens Up in Gujarat

As of July 1, the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change has prohibited the manufacture, import, stocking, and sale of single-use plastic. Following the nationwide ban, a café in Gujarat has come up with an amazing way to tackle the plastic waste.

The district administration of Junagadh is set to inaugurate a café called Natural Plastic Cafe, where they will accept payment in plastic. So, rather than paying their bill with money, customers of the café will be paying with plastic for any food item they buy at the cafe.

While the administration has provided the infrastructure, the café will be run and managed by a group of women from the Sarvoday Sakhi Mandal. The group has contributed Rs 50,000 for the development of the café.

People can bring in their household plastic and depending on its weight, people can purchase various items on the menu. The waste collected by the café will be given to a recycling agency that has a tie-up with the Junagadh administration.

“We want to promote clean and green Junagadh. To start with, we will give a glass of lemon juice or fennel juice for 500 grams of plastic waste and one plate of dhokla or poha for 1 kilograms of plastic waste. More the plastic waste, the bigger the platter,” said Rachit Raj, Junagadh Collector, in an interview with The Times of India.

The menu of the café will include a variety of dishes, including many traditional Gujarati dishes such as Sev Tameta, Baingan Bharta, Thepla, and Bajra Rotla. The café also offers some health-oriented dishes made of rose, figs, bel leaf, and betel leaf. All the dishes will be served in clay utensils and the ingredients for the dishes will be locally sourced.

According to statistics, India generates a massive 3.5 million tonnes of plastic waste every year. Acknowledging plastic pollution, the government has banned single-use plastic, including plastic sticks, straws, plates, cups, and wrappers, among others.

