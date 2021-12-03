'One Too Many, Mate?': Australia Drunkest Country in the World, Finds Survey

It seems that the coronavirus pandemic pushed Australians to indulge in an increased amount of dipsomania. According to the recent Global Drug Survey (GDS) results, Australia has emerged as the most drunk country in 2020. Global Drug Survey, an independent research organisation based in London, defined drunk as having consumed so much alcohol that the consumer’s physical and mental faculties are impaired to the point where their balance or speech was affected. It also added symptoms like unable to focus clearly on things and having conversations and behaviours that were obviously different to people who know you.

For their survey, researchers at GDS collected data from 32,022 people from 22 countries with results taken over a period of a few months near the end of the year. The survey depended on WHO questionnaire called AUDIT (Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test). The researchers found that on average, respondents got drunk 14.6 times a year, which is a little more than once a month. Those from Australia got drunk about twice a month, while those from Mexico reported drinking 8.9 times in the last 12 months. According to the survey, trans, non-binary and intersex respondents in some countries reported that they got drunk on more occasions than their cis counterparts.

Advertisement

The survey also included several factors like pleasure, harm, and fun, that pushed people to alcohol. It found that on average, all three things are quite important. However, for low risk drinkers, pleasure was rated as less important than respondents in other AUDIT categories. People in Brazil, Mexico and Spain prioritised avoiding harm while getting drunk. Meanwhile, the Netherlands emerged at the top for pleasure, and Finland was the top country which rated fun as a reason to indulge in alcohol.

The survey also asked people to consider if they regretted getting drunk. GDS defined regret as “wishing you had consumed less or not drunk at all." The survey found that on average, respondents from Ireland felt the most regret this year, about a quarter of the time, while those from Denmark had fewest instances of guilt. Cis men regretted getting drunk the least.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.