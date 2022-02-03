'One Train Guy to Another': Joe Biden's Message For Kid Who Was Thrilled About Amtrak

US President Joe Biden has many nicknames but the one he is probably most known for is “Amtrak Joe”. This is because the high-speed intercity passenger rail provider in the US, Amtrak, has been the President’s primary mode of transportation. He used to take the train to his work as a politician in Washington, D.C., and back to his home in Delaware. According to Marie Claire Magazine, travelling through trains started because of a tragedy but as time passed he became a huge proponent of trains during his time as a senator and subsequently as Vice President. So now when a 10-year-old child wrote a letter expressing his love for Amtrak, President Biden couldn’t help but reply. Recently, Connor (10) wrote the sweetest letter to POTUS alongside a cute drawing of a blue and white train and said, “I can’t wait to see these awesome Amtrak trains in the future.”

While expressing his desire to ride on the train with the President, the 10-year-old said, “Maybe we can ride on one together someday.”

Biden shared the letter on his Instagram account and captioned it, “From one train guy to another: same. Thanks for the letter and drawing, Connor. You’ve got quite the talent.”

As per the information available on the official website of Amtrak, the passenger trains operate at the speed up to 150 mph (241 kph) over the present infrastructure. Over half of Amtrak trains operate at the top speeds of 100 mph (160 kph) or more.

In addition, it has over 30 train routes throughout the United States and some parts of Canada. Not just this but the National Railroad Passenger Corporation travels to over 500 destinations in 46 states.

Biden last year announced a $2 trillion infrastructure plan in which $80 billion were earmarked for Amtrak.

