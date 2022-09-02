One-Word Trend Takes Over Twitter; After President Joe Biden, Sachin Tendulkar Joins With His Tweet

Sachin Tendulkar is the latest one to join Twitter’s ‘one-word’ trend. If you are an avid social media user, you must be aware that a new trend has challenged everyone’s imagination on the microblogging platform. Several organisations and public figures have joined the tweet trend, which is seemingly meant to summarise either the individual or the organisation’s work area, or something they believe in. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also joined the trend. No marks for guessing what his one-word tweet was. “Cricket", the former Indian cricketer tweeted.

Advertisement

The “one-word tweet" trend has been arguably started by American train service provider Amtrak’s social media team. As the rail company tweeted the word “trains", the trend took off faster than a bullet train. It has even managed to get a reaction from the office of US President Joe Biden.

President Biden from the official handle of the President of the United States tweeted, “Democracy."

Many media houses, multinational corporations and even NASA jumped on the bandwagon.

The Washington Post wrote, “News", while NPR tweeted, “Radio."

Advertisement

The hotel chain Marriott Bonvoy simply went with “hotels."

NASA went with the word “universe".

While people are having fun with the one-word trend, some appear to be disappointed. Taking a jibe at theubiquitous one-word format spurred by Amtrak, a person wrote, “This went from cute, quirky tweet to stupid Brand Twitter meme in record time. I hate it here."

Many believe that the original tweet was a mistake by an “intern" at Amtrak’s social media team, others are of the opinion that it was a deliberate social media strategy to gain traction.

Whatever it may be the one-word tweet from the rail service’s official Twitter account has taken off faster than a super speedy Shinkansen.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here