'Only in India': Strangers Join Hands to Help After Scooter Catches Fire on Busy Road

People on a busy road came rushing with water and fire extinguisher to douse the flames under a scooter that suddenly caught fire.

Last Updated: October 11, 2022, 16:06 IST

New Delhi, India

A number of strangers band together to save the vehicle. (Representative image: Twitter/@techsatire)
Wonders can happen when different people come together for a common cause. Putting the strength of unity on display, a viral video has captured the attention of Twitterati. Shared on Twitter by a number of people, the video shows a man and a woman on a scooter on a busy road. The duo realises that the underside of the vehicle has somehow caught fire and immediately dismounts. They move to a safe distance, but the flame continues to burn. That is when the full potency of the moment that’s going viral reveals itself.

A number of different people keep coming forward to douse the flames. Some approach with buckets of water, and some even throw bottles of water into the flames. A number of strangers band together to save the vehicle. In the end, the day is saved by one man who rather heroically rushes to the scene with a fire extinguisher and bathes the two-wheeler with it. The flames are doused at last with the aid of this group of magnanimous strangers.

Looking at the man who came in with the fire extinguisher, many Twitter users quipped that he seemed to have been waiting for that moment his whole life.

The incident certainly points towards the power of unity in diversity.

