'Only in IPL': Muttiah Muralitharan Livid With SRH's Jansen Will Remind You of Rahul Dravid

Emotions run high in high-octane run chases in IPL and Muttiah Muralitharan is only human. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Marco Jansen was handed the ball to defend 22 runs in 6 balls against Gujarat Titans. Rahul Tewatia sent Jansen for a six on the very first ball to set the tempo. After the second delivery went away only for a single, Rashid Khan was given the responsibility to snatch the victory out of the jaws of SRH. Rashid smacked a six before whacking a couple more on the last two balls of the match. Gujarat Titans chased down 196 with style and spirit as Hardik Pandya, the captain of the new franchise, watched in amazement from the dugout.

There was another man in the dugout who was unhappy. Muttiah Muralitharan who has been assigned the coaching duties for Hyderabad was livid on the second-last ball delivered by Jansen that went for a cracking six off of Rashid’s bat.

Muralitharan got up from his seat, presumably mouthed, “Why the f*** is he bowling full?"

Seeing an animated Murali was a rare sight for everyone, one that reminded them of former Rajasthan Royals coach Rahul Dravid losing his cool in 2014 when Mumbai Indians knocked out RR in a thriller.

Rashid and Tewatia stitched an unbeaten 59-run stand for the sixth wicket to take Gujarat Titans home with five wickets in hand. Following the victory, the Hardik Pandya-led side jumped to the top of the points table with 14 points.

