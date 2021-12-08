‘Only India Can Beat Australia’: Desis Revisit Gabba Heroics as England Falter

England batters were all out for just 147 on the stroke of tea on the opening day of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba on Wednesday following a spectacular bowling performance by Australia. As the England batters struggled right from the beginning, after Mitchell Starc bowled opener Rory Burns with the first ball of the match, many fans were reminded of the heroics of the Indian cricket team and Rishabh Pant earlier this year. Pant’s spirited display with the bat broke Australia’s unbeaten streak of 32 years at the Gabba as the team of youngsters led by Ajinkya Rahane showed immense resilience and character whenever they were handed over demanding tasks. 23-year-old Pant’s unbeaten innings of 89* in just 138 balls also ensured the visitors retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy with an impressive 2-1 series win.

As the first innings came to an end on Wednesday, fans took to Twitter to give a reminder about the young Indian team’s heroics that humbled Australia at Gabba.

Advertisement

>Also Read: Queensland Police Roast England for ‘Impersonating’ Test Side After Australia Wreak Havoc

Pant had hit the winning runs at Gabba. “This one of my biggest days in life. The support the team has given me even when I was not playing has been incredible. It’s a dream come true. We’ve been practising hard after the first Test. The team management always backs me and tells me you are match-winner and you have to go out there and win and I am happy I did it today. It was a fifth-day pitch and the ball was turning," Pant had said after hitting India’s winning runs earlier this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.