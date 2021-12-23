'Not Parag Agrawal': Why New OnlyFans CEO from India Isn't Getting the Desi Hype

Amrapali Gan, a 36-year-old from Mumbai is OnlyFans newest CEO. While Gan joins the unofficial ‘NRIs making it big’ club, the usual desi hype every time someone of Indian origin joins the position of leading a big company seems to be missing this time. OnlyFans, a subscription-based social media platform that is known for hosting adult content, announced the appointment of Amrapali “Ami" Gan as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 21, 2021. Gan will assume the day-to-day leadership of the Company from Tim Stokely, who will be stepping down to pursue new endeavours. Stokely has led the company for the last five years and appointed Gan to continue the company’s growth and drive its vision and commitment to empower creators. The 36-year-old Gan earlier served as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for OnlyFans and has been with the organisation since 2020, working side-by-side with Stokely. Ami is taking over this role from Stokely, who has been at the helm since founding the company in 2016. He will continue with OnlyFans as an advisor guiding this leadership transition. “Ami has a deep passion for OnlyFans’ business and I’m passing the baton to a friend and colleague who has the vision and drive to help the organisation reach its tremendous potential," said Stokely, the Company’s founder. “OnlyFans is still a new company and Ami brings a fresh energy and reflects who we are as a business." Prior to joining OnlyFans, Gan worked with rapid growth companies and fast-moving consumer industries. She was with unicorn Quest Nutrition as the Head of Brand Communications, where Ami helped them through a rapid growth period, and for Red Bull Media House focusing on Activation & Communications. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Marketing, helping launch and rebrand the first cannabis restaurant in the US.

Gan has her own Only Fans page of rescue dogs and holidays - and promised ‘unparalleled experiences’ for site users in an interview with Daily Mail Online. But the hype for Gan seems to be limited - especially when two big Indian CEOs in recent times, Twitter’s Parag Agrawal and Leena Nair for Chanel.

Why the disparity for Gan? The reason may be the stigma OnlyFans has attached to it - that largely of sex work. The app itself became really popular for the adult entertainment industry. Currently, there are only a few content-sharing platforms that allow creators to earn money directly online. Patreon and OnlyFans are popular options, but OnlyFans is by far the most controversial because it lets creators upload any kind of content, including porn, and locks it behind a paywall. OnlyFans has been around since 2016 and is widely used by sex workers, though celebrities like Cardi B and Bella Thorne are also on it for their fans. Some TikTok creators also point their followers to OnlyFans, where they promise exclusive content in exchange for money.

