OnlyFans Model Refuses to Use Deodorant As She Loves the Smell of Her Sweat

In a bizarre incident, an OnlyFans model has claimed that she “rarely" wears deodorant. However, the reason may come across as even more shocking than the revelation itself. She avoids a deodorant because she prefers her natural smell as she urges people to “embrace their natural odour."

Hailing from the UK, Fenella Fox has said that she ditched deodorant when she started growing her armpit hair, nearly five years ago. For her, perfumes and body sprays don’t work. Not just this but she also believes that the natural smell can be altered by what a person consumes. While speaking to Ladbible, she said, “I love the natural smell of my armpits and rarely ever wear deodorant. I believe our diet and lifestyle plays a huge part in how we naturally smell."

The model first stopped shaving her pits in 2017. This was in protest against men’s expectations. However, she has somehow managed to turn this into a money spinner and is now creating content for her subscribers.

She has earned a whopping £300,000 in two-years on the streaming platform.

The model spoke about how her fans love the idea of my armpit hair “being long and sweaty." She added that they just love seeing her sweat. “They just love seeing me sweat and that’s how I plan to spend the week. I also find it very attractive when people sweat at the gym," she added.

