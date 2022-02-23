OpenSea or 'Closed Sea'? Memes Roll in Even as NFT Platform Denies it was Hacked

OpenSea is now claiming that it was never hacked. Initially, it was rumoured that NFTs worth $200 million had been stolen from the world’s largest NFT platform, but now, founder Devin Finzer has said that NFTs worth $1.7 million have been stolen and that it had been a phishing attack that was unrelated to the OpenSea website. “As far as we can tell, this is a phishing attack. We don’t believe it’s connected to the OpenSea website. It appears 32 users thus far have signed a malicious payload from an attacker, and some of their NFTs were stolen," Finzer tweeted. As per FX Empire, a $1 million lawsuit has also been filed against OpenSea by a victim of the cybercrime. Among the stolen NFTs were some iconic ones like the Bored Ape Yacht Club and Decentraland.

The former owner of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT is the one who reportedly sued OpenSea. Twitter memers don’t care whether it was a hack or a phishing scam, and their jokes keep rolling on days after the incident.

Finzer’s last Twitter update as of February 20 reads, “We’re actively working with users whose items were stolen to narrow down a set of common websites that they interacted with that might have been responsible for the malicious signatures. Huge thanks to the users that hopped on the phone with us directly." The investigation was still ongoing.

Hacking incidents are not uncommon in the world of NFTs. Last year, unidentified hackers stole a whopping 2,100 BTC ($118,500,000) and 151 ETH ($679,000) worth of cryptocurrency tokens from a blockchain company called BadgerDAO, and the company begged them politely to return the funds. BadgerDAO wrote a public statement to that effect, addressing the “actor" and listing email addresses: “You have taken funds that do not belong to you but we are willing to work with you and compensate you for identifying this vulnerability in the systems. We are providing you with a direct line of communication to discuss a peaceful resolution without involving any outside parties. Contact us to discuss further and do the right thing on behalf of the community."

