Optical Illusion: Are Horizontal Lines Parallel or Sloping Downwards?

Since optical illusions are taking the internet by storm, here is yet another mind-boggler for you to work those brain cells out.

Shared on Reddit, this optical illusion developed by Eye tricks will test your sense of perception and is also a fair measure of your Intelligence Quotient (IQ). Because they reveal some aspects of your psyche, these visual illusions fall under the purview of psychoanalysis.

A typical human brain is capable of viewing objects or images from various angles, creating various perceptions. This optical illusion with horizontal lines is one such creative example. Line illusions exploit our awareness of the perspective, surrounding colours and objects, and other factors to our detriment.

This image is a well-known and straightforward optical illusion that successfully confuses our perceptions of what we are seeing by using black and white hues. We are unable to understand the columns’ disarray since we are attempting to explain either the black vertical lines or the white vertical lines one at a time. The horizontal lines appear to be sliding downward to our eyes. This is because our eyes automatically follow strong vertical lines.

Let us tell you that the lines are all straight and it is only people with a very high IQ who can deduce that. Your brain is tricked into believing that the lines are sloping downhill because the black and white blocks are not perfectly aligned. The horizontal lines are perfectly straight, and measuring them would show that there is absolutely no downward slope. To ensure that all lines are straight and flawless, you might place a piece of paper or a ruler on the screen.

So, did you spot the horizontal lines parallel or do they slope down in this optical illusion?

