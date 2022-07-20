Optical Illusion: Can You Find A Cute Little Flower In This Image?

And we are back with another optical illusion challenge. In the given picture, you need to spot a cute little flower. It might be easy for you to find a flower, but there’s a catch. You need to find a flower within 25 seconds.

This time, a British pottery company, Portmeirion, introduced this picture. The idea behind the picture is to gauge your brain skills and how you find a hidden element in a time-constrained way. The company Portmeirion has named this a picnic puzzle. The viral image has made netizens perplexed. A user wrote, “Searched for it for the last 3 minutes, not able to find it." While another user commented, “This has in reality baffled my mind. Still not over. Will find it at any cost."

Have a look at the image. What do you see? A delicious snack like hamburgers, bread, fruit, and cheese. A red alert sign, just not focusing completely on snacks. Look at other ends as well like baskets, plate ware, and cups as well. You never know your hidden flower is behind them.

Now, observe the image. Look at the front, behind the snacks. Items which are occupying good space might have the flower. Look for the design. The flower is not humongous but a cute little one.

A hint, maybe? After all, those who have not found the flower have surpassed the time limit. Look for the flower in the second part of the image. Look for it from below the centre basket. Around the basket, there are two hamburgers. A flower is lurking behind these two hamburgers. You caught it! On the right-hand side of the hamburger, a flower is hidden.

