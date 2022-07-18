Optical Illusion: Can You Find Lollipop Amid Ice Creams in This Picture?

Optical illusions are getting all the more interesting. Every single day, there is something new to explore. This optical illusion, shared by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudas, is no different. He is also commonly known as Dudolf. He is known as one of the best Where’s Waldo-Esque doodles.

Today, we are sharing a mind-bending optical illusion. In this illusion, among the ice cream, you need to find a lollipop. It’s like finding a crystal of sugar in salt. The challenge is to find the lollipop within 60 seconds. Are you up for it?

First, have a look at the image. One can see a picture full of ice creams. You might feel like having one, but have it after winning the challenge. You can see happy faces on ice cream and some are wearing hats as well. There are some cones of ice cream standing tall while some are lurking behind other cones. This is what illusion is. Things might appear easy at the start but the more you dive in, the lesser the clarity.

The illusion is viral on Tik Tok. Various users took to Instagram to release their frustration to find lollipops. Others had fun. A user wrote, “Took 2 seconds to find the lollipop but spent 3mins laughing at the horrified 2 cones and the one licking them."

Another wrote, “The green ice cream near the left top corner and with a big smiley face has caught my attention…I can’t take my eyes off it to spot the lollipop.

Now tie up your seat belt and start finding the lollipop within a minute. Giving you some clues to lift your tension. Look at the right side of the image. Closely observe every cone. Behind any cone, you can find a lurking lollipop.

Around this place, you can find many such cones standing behind others to confuse. You have just one minute to find the lollipop. On the right-hand side, a long pink colour candy is waving at you. Not everyone can be a genius like those who found it.

