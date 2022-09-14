Optical Illusion: Can You Find the Inverted Number in Less Than 10 Seconds?

Along with being a piece of entertainment, optical illusions tend to also pose as an exercise for your cognitive abilities. While some spark curiosity in the brain after leaving it perplexed, some optical illusions emerge as a challenge and make the brain work hard to find the solution to the problem offered.

One such optical illusion recently surfaced on the internet and is not letting people blink due to the task that it fosters. The optical illusion makes the brain pay acute attention to it and puzzles the mind for a substantial amount of time. The puzzle asks the viewer to find an inverted five in a pool of fives.

When you look at the image, you will find almost a hundred fives arranged in a filed manner. Running length and breadth, these fives are identical to each other. But there is one number that differs from all others. It is inverted and stands out quite different. The challenge that this optical illusion gives to its viewers is to find that stand-out, inverted number.

When we say inverted, it does not mean a mirror image of the rest of the fives but an upside-down inversion. So, were you able to find it? Well, if you haven’t succeeded yet, let us guide you to the resolution.

If you focus on the image intently, you will notice that one number is actually upside-down inverted and that is located in the right-hand side corner of the image. When you focus on the fourth row from the bottom and fourth column from the right, you will come to the exact point where the inverted number is located.

While this was an optical illusion with simple construction, some illusions are quite heavily loaded with artistic additions that make them harder to solve. For instance, an image recently went viral on the internet because it hides a sniper in plain sight. The challenge says to find the sniper in less than 10 seconds.

