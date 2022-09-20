Optical Illusion: Can You Find the Odd Instagram Logo From This Puzzle Within 5 Seconds?

Often while scrolling through social media, we come across many brain teasers that catch our attention. And, it attracts all age groups. Some may seem a little difficult at first, but it does test our observation skills and increases our concentration level and memory. Now, we have a new Picture Puzzle, which is titled ‘Find the Odd Instagram logo’. It has a series of logos and you have to do is find the odd one out.

On the first go, the puzzle may seem difficult as it requires 5 seconds to spot the odd one. So what are you waiting for? Solve it under 5 seconds to show off your ingenuity.

Here is the image:

At first, all the logos will look the same. But on a closer look, you will spot the odd one that has a minor difference. If you have spotted it in under 5 seconds, then congratulations. You have an amazing vision. If not, then here’s a hint for you to make it easy. Try to find the odd logo by focusing on the centre of the image. If you have still not spotted it, then look out for the odd Instagram logo in the sixth and seventh columns of the photo.

Still, struggling? Spot the odd logo in the sixth column and third row. It’s the only logo that does not have a white speck in the top right corner.

Well, this isn’t the first time when a brainteaser has created a buzz on social media. Before this, a puzzle related to Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo surfaced on the Internet. The puzzle was a tough one. It featured images of football sensations Neymar Jr. and Mohamed Salah arranged in an alternate manner. And, there was on pic of Cristiano Ronaldo. The trick was to find out that image in less than 5 seconds. Wasn’t that equally exciting?

