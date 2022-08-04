Optical Illusion: Can You Spot a Giraffe in This Picture?

People love nothing more than a mind-bending optical illusion. There are several illusions on social media that test your observational skills. In a similar illusion, people need to find a giraffe hidden in the jungle. There is also a set time limit of 20 seconds to find this Giraffe.

At the first glance, you notice a jungle with lots of trees and grass all around. It seems almost impossible to find a Giraffe hidden amid this greenery. Giraffe’s positioning has made it difficult to find it. Some hints can make the task a bit easy.

The first hint is that Giraffe is standing behind a tree. The length of its neck is longer than a tree. This is one of the solid hints that can help you easily locate the giraffe.

Still, if some users find it difficult, there is another hint. Users can find a giraffe in the picture’s corner. It has been placed in a tricky way giving a resemblance to a part of a tree.

A similar optical illusion was circulated on the Internet some time ago. Six animals were hidden in it. Only 17% of people could successfully solve this illusion. There is a landscape in this illusion which comprises mountains, grassland, trees and some shrubs. A random instance will not reveal anything. More careful observation reveals that 6 animals, namely camel, crocodile, deer, snake, butterfly, and a green rabbit are in this illusion.

The crocodile is camouflaged against the left tree. Minute observation of mountains will reveal a camel trying to eat some fruit from the tree. The deer is hidden against a tree and grass. The butterfly is concealed in the flower patch. Snakes can be located in the grass.

Among these 6 animals, users found it quite difficult to spot the green rabbit.

