Home » News » Buzz » Optical Illusion: Can You Spot a Giraffe in This Picture?

Optical Illusion: Can You Spot a Giraffe in This Picture?

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 04, 2022, 12:36 IST

Delhi, India

he first hint is that Giraffe is standing behind a tree.
he first hint is that Giraffe is standing behind a tree.

Giraffe’s positioning has made it difficult to spot it.

Advertisement

People love nothing more than a mind-bending optical illusion. There are several illusions on social media that test your observational skills. In a similar illusion, people need to find a giraffe hidden in the jungle. There is also a set time limit of 20 seconds to find this Giraffe.

At the first glance, you notice a jungle with lots of trees and grass all around. It seems almost impossible to find a Giraffe hidden amid this greenery. Giraffe’s positioning has made it difficult to find it. Some hints can make the task a bit easy.

The first hint is that Giraffe is standing behind a tree. The length of its neck is longer than a tree. This is one of the solid hints that can help you easily locate the giraffe.

Advertisement

Still, if some users find it difficult, there is another hint. Users can find a giraffe in the picture’s corner. It has been placed in a tricky way giving a resemblance to a part of a tree.

RELATED NEWS

A similar optical illusion was circulated on the Internet some time ago. Six animals were hidden in it. Only 17% of people could successfully solve this illusion. There is a landscape in this illusion which comprises mountains, grassland, trees and some shrubs. A random instance will not reveal anything. More careful observation reveals that 6 animals, namely camel, crocodile, deer, snake, butterfly, and a green rabbit are in this illusion.

Advertisement

The crocodile is camouflaged against the left tree. Minute observation of mountains will reveal a camel trying to eat some fruit from the tree. The deer is hidden against a tree and grass. The butterfly is concealed in the flower patch. Snakes can be located in the grass.

Among these 6 animals, users found it quite difficult to spot the green rabbit.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: August 04, 2022, 12:33 IST
last updated: August 04, 2022, 12:36 IST