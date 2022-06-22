Optical Illusion: Can You Spot a Giraffe In This Picture?

Solving the mystery of an optical illusion may appear like a walk in the park initially but once you try, you realise that it’s not that easy. A hidden shape or an object is mixed with other things in the picture. The hidden item, generally, has a common colour design and pattern to create confusion in the mind of the observer. These are sometimes even called brain exercise images.

Today, let’s share another of these optical illusions and see how many of you can find the hidden object. The picture was shared by a TikTok user, @jack.sglt, a record holder when it comes to such challenges.

In the picture, the Tik Tok user claimed, that a giraffe is hiding in the greenery. He claims that this image will test your spotting skills. The content creator adds, “Once you move your eyes, you can feel the presence of a figure in the picture."

By moving the eyes, one can easily spot the Giraffe in the middle of the greenery. So now challenge yourself and shoot the arrows in the dark to find the hidden Giraffe.

At first, it might appear as a pattern of green leaves and plants. You might even start wondering if it was possible to find a hidden Giraffe in the picture. the creator of the challenge suggests that we focus just on finding the eyes of the Giraffe amid the thick greenery.

