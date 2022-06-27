Optical Illusion: Can You Spot Faces of Four Women? Only 2% Get it Right

Optical illusion images appear to have taken the internet world by storm. Apart from being a leisure activity, these optical illusions test observational skills and also reveal certain traits about us.

It is said these images are made by taking references from psychologists to understand the soft or hidden skills of an individual. Usually, such activities are used to help evolve the brain of the child.

In this picture shared here, you need to find four different faces of women. The creator of the art has hidden the images of women in one another. At first glance, you might spot two but as one progresses, it gets difficult.

Advertisement

The portrait is made by Ukrainian artist Oleg Shupliak. A few people, who have taken this challenge in the past, suggest, “It will be easy to spot the first three faces but for the fourth, the observer needs to pay more attention." The artist wrote on her website that the picture was made symbolically.

At first glance, you see a woman leaning on her hand, talking over the phone. Further observation reveals the hair of the second woman. For the third face, you need to see behind the hand of the lady. Now, comes the most challenging part, the fourth face of the woman. Can you spot it?

The fourth face is around the belly of the other three women. The artist has made the nose in such a way that it acts both as a hand leaning for the first woman and a nose for the fourth woman. Above around the neck of the first face, you can spot the closed eyelids of the fourth woman.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.