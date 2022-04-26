Optical Illusion: Can You Spot the Bear Hiding in Plain Sight in This Retro Puzzle?

The internet loves decoding posts featuring optical illusions or image puzzles. While some of these puzzles are easy, others can be hard nuts to crack. If you are also a part of the cult of puzzle solvers online, we have got some exercise for you. This viral retro puzzle, which actually is a painting, challenges the viewers to spot the bear hiding in it. The painting shows a hunter, bent on his knees and gun in hand, looking for a target in a snow-covered forest. But where’s the bear?

At first, the puzzle may trick you into believing that there’s no actual bear while it’s there in plain sight. Try finding the bear:

(Image Credits: Twitter/@ComeauJosh)

No success? Here’s what others found. Several users pointed out that the animal disguised as a cliff face in the background of the hunter. It appears that the bear is either unconscious or dead because it seems to be down on the ground with its head facing the sky.

Earlier, a puzzle picture depicting a giant elephant with a variety of other creatures concealed in its body had gone viral on social media. Shared on Facebook, the puzzle challenged users to guess the numbers of animals hiding in the photo.

While an elephant, dog, cat and donkey could be spotted at the first glance, other little creatures hiding inside the elephant’s body seemed to be a hard nut to crack. While some users saw six animals in the photo, others claimed that they had seen more. But the actual number of creatures was 16.

One user shared their solution with a clear graphic showing all the animals in the photo including tiny creatures like a shrimp, swordfish and a snake, that appear to be represented in the elephant’s tail.

Other animals in the picture were fish, donkey, mosquito, a beaver, crocodile, prawn chicken, torture, mouse, and dolphin.

How many of them could you spot?

