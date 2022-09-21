Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Hidden Needle Among Potatoes Within 15 Seconds?

Optical illusions are the best way to keep yourself entertained in mundane life. It has the ability to play mind tricks. Every day a new illusion surfaces online and keeps social media users perplexed. The fun activity not only entertains but also helps to sharpen your observation skills.

The optical illusions can be in any form, it may be a riddle, brain teaser, physical object, puzzle or a pictorial depiction. While some can be simple to complete, others may be hard to crack. Recently another optical illusion has been going viral on the internet. Are you excited to try this one?

All you need to do is, spot the needle in this photo. This picture has n number of potatoes with a needle hidden among them. You have 15 seconds to find the hidden needle.

Advertisement

Look at the picture here:

Many may have easily spotted the needle in the picture but a few of you might still be struggling to find the sharp object. These kinds of tests help to train the brain to improve observation skills. A small hint before, we help you out with the exact location of the hidden needle. Observe carefully on the right side of the image, you may have found it.

If you still were not able to spot it, let us help you out. Look closely at the middle of the picture on the right side. You will notice a thread-like structure between three potatoes. A red square has been specifically marked on the hidden needle.

Try this mind-bending illusion with your friends and family and see who gets tricked by it and who spots it within seconds.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here